Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.12.

ZION opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,044,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

