Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $136.75

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$136.75 and last traded at C$136.75, with a volume of 2611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$138.99.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$172.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.90. The stock has a market cap of $459.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP
California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP
Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report