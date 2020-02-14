Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $136.75

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$136.75 and last traded at C$136.75, with a volume of 2611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$138.99.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$172.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.90. The stock has a market cap of $459.04 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

