Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

Graphene 3D Lab Company Profile (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

