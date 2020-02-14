Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 135500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

About Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

