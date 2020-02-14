Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.00 and last traded at C$19.11, with a volume of 16744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.93 million and a P/E ratio of 31.40.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

