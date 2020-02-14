Engold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 67000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Engold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

