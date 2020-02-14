Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Toople PLC (LON:TOOP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 25191157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Toople Company Profile (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

