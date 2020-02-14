Short Interest in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Increases By 7.2%

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:AEP opened at $102.85 on Friday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.