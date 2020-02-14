Short Interest in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Rises By 12.9%

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALG. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.70. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

