Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 775,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AHT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.