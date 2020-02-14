Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Increases By 14.6%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 20,590,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,193,000 after buying an additional 498,837 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1,664.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 272,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 256,808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 301,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,738 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.63 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.10 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

