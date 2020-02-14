Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.73

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 11300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $58.48 million and a PE ratio of 21.97.

About Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

