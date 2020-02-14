Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 82.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $73,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $73.75 on Friday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

