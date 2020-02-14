AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,460,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 19,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of NYSE:AKS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

