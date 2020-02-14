Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of AGM.A opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

