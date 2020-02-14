Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Shares of AGM.A opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.