Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after purchasing an additional 269,058 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,848,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

