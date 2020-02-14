Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$65.18 and last traded at C$65.02, with a volume of 474787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.78. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a current ratio of 1,409.38.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total value of C$1,671,423.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,778 in the last quarter.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

