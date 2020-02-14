Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACH. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

