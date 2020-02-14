Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE AA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 90,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,822 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alcoa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 743,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 113,113 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Gabelli lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

