Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,738,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Aecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after buying an additional 126,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ACM opened at $47.84 on Friday. Aecom has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

