Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

