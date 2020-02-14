Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $23.30 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

