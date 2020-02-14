Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in York Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in York Water by 85.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in York Water by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in York Water in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in York Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

YORW opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $626.38 million, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.23. York Water Co has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YORW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. York Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

