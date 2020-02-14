Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 46,595 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1,515.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of CIT Group worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

NYSE:CIT opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

