Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,500 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.48. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 53,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $590,502.08. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLDD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

