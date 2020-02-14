Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALX opened at $324.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $311.77 and a one year high of $394.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

