Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $4,119,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CorVel by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CorVel by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 57.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $416,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

