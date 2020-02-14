Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

