Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $273.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.83. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.