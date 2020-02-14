iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 214,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $130.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $131.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

