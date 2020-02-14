Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 294,622 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $5,668,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 115.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.