Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

