Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,672,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

