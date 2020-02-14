Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of BHGE opened at $22.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

