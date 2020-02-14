Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 67,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,608,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

