Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 63.30%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

