Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 54.0% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after buying an additional 661,548 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $20.88 on Friday. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

