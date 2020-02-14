Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United Fire Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in United Fire Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in United Fire Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFCS stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.13 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

