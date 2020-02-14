Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Slack by 152.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $34,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,595 shares of company stock worth $4,850,548 over the last three months.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WORK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

