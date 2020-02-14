Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Saul Centers worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $48.85 on Friday. Saul Centers Inc has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

BFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.