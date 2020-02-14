Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.81 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $64.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.