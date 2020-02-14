Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

