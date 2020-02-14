Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

