Boston Partners Buys New Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,276,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,185,000. Boston Partners owned 1.75% of PVH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in PVH by 94.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.65.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

