Boston Partners Sells 564,849 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564,849 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $133,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders sold a total of 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

