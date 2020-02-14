Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $125,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN opened at $202.73 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.