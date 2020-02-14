Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Sells $944,547.08 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $149.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.58 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 791.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after buying an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171,264 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

