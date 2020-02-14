Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Purchases $818,565.00 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,894.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.50. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,237,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

