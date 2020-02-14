Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $434.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

