aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Purchases $1,016,000.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00.

LIFE opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.43. aTyr Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

